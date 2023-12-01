Los Angeles police searching for suspect in three fatal shootings of homeless people

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents around the city. Police Chief Michel Moore said Friday that all three shootings occurred in the early morning hours over several days in November. He says each victim was shot and killed as they slept or were preparing to turn in for the night. The police department has set up a task force of investigators that is working 24/7 to apprehend the killer. Mayor Karen Bass urged the city’s homeless residents not to sleep alone and seek available services.

