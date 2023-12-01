Man pleads guilty to 2022 firebombing of Wisconsin anti-abortion office

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to firebombing the office of a prominent anti-abortion group last year. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Hridindu Roychowdhury threw two Molotov cocktails through the window of Wisconsin Family Action’s Madison office on May 8, 2022, less than a week after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s intent to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision legalizing abortion. Roychowdhury agreed to a plea deal last month and a federal judge approved the agreement Friday. Under the charge, Roychowdhury faces up to 20 years in prison. A sentencing hearing was set for February.

By HARM VENHUIZEN Associated Press/Report for America

