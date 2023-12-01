New California mental health court sees more than 100 petitions in first two months

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An alternative California mental health court has received more than 100 petitions after seven counties began the program in October. CARE Court was created by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to address the homelessness crisis. The law enables family members and first responders to file a petition to fast-track people with untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders into housing and medical care. Dr. Mark Ghaly is California’s Health and Human Services secretary and he’s optimistic of the early results. Los Angeles County kicked off its program Friday. The rest of the state has until December 2024 to implement the program.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.