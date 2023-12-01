Parents can fight release of Tennessee school shooter’s writings, court rules

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Parents of school shooting victims in Tennessee can seek a court order to keep the writings of the shooter from ever being released to the public. The Tennessee Court of Appeals ruled on Thursday that the parents, the Covenant School and Covenant Presbyterian Church, which shares a building with the school, all have a right to participate in a court case that will determine which police records can be released. Two news organizations, a gun-rights group and a state senator are seeking the release of the shooter’s writings and other records. The shooter killed three 9-year-old children and three adults.

