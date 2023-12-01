Republicans again target Democrat Lucy McBath in Georgia congressional map that keeps 9-5 GOP edge
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Republicans want to redraw the state’s congressional districts to create a new court-ordered Black majority district while maintaining the current 9-5 Republican congressional majority. The proposal released Friday shows they are again targeting Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath’s district for wholesale transformation. It’s unlikely that any of the newly proposed districts would produce a competitive race between Republicans and Democrats. If it passes, the map would set up a new court fight over whether the federal Voting Rights Act protects McBath’s current district. Lawmakers were called into special session after a federal judge ruled that Georgia’s congressional, state Senate and state House maps illegally dilute Black voting power.