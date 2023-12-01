UFO Museum in Roswell, New Mexico, reaches 5 million visitors

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — The International UFO Museum & Research Center in Roswell, New Mexico, is celebrating an out-of-this-world milestone: 5 million visitors. The Roswell Daily Record reported Friday that a father and daughter from Roswell became the lucky visitors when they entered the museum Nov. 21. Chris and Hannah McDonald received balloons, memorabilia and a lifetime family museum membership. Museum officials say the site, which opened in 1992, draws over 220,000 visitors each year. Roswell has been a hub for people fascinated by space and extraterrestrial phenomenon since the 1947 so-called Roswell Incident. The U.S. Army recovered a “flying disc” but later said it was just weather balloon debris.

