A snowstorm brings Munich airport to a standstill and causes travel chaos in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Munich’s airport has canceled all flights for the day after a winter storm dumped snow across southern Germany and parts of Austria and Switzerland, affecting travel across the region. Trains to and from Munich’s central station were also halted, Germany’s national railway said, advising passengers to delay or re-route their journeys. Other airports in the region, including in the Swiss city of Zurich, also announced weather-related delays and cancellations. The weather has caused accidents and incidents across the region, and in Austria and Switzerland, the new snowfall led officials to raise the alarm about the danger of avalanches.

