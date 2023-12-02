Defense head calls out those who advocate isolationism and ‘an American retreat from responsibility’
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is denouncing those advocate what he says is “an American retreat from responsibility.” The Pentagon chief says sustained U.S. leadership is needed to help keep the world as safe, free and prosperous as possible. And he’s urging Congress to end the partisan gridlock that has stalled the federal budget and war spending. Austin made the comments during a speech Saturday before an audience of lawmakers, corporate and defense leaders and government officials at a security conference in California. Austin said those who “try to pull up the drawbridge” are undermining the security that has led to decades of prosperity.