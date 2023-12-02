Ex-president barred from leaving Ukraine amid alleged plan to meet with Hungary’s Viktor Orban

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s service says former President Petro Poroshenko has been denied permission to leave the country because he was planning to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. On Friday, Poroshenko announced he’d been turned away at the border despite receiving permission to leave the country. Under martial law, Ukrainian men between 18 and 60 years of age are not allowed to leave the country without special approval. Poroshenko, who lost his re-election bid in 2019 to current Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that he had planned to meet with U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, and the Polish parliament during his trip.

