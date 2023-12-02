France and Philippines eye a security pact to allow joint military combat exercises

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — France and the Philippines are considering a defense pact that would allow them to send military forces to each other’s territory for joint exercises. Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. said in a joint press conference with French Minister for the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu Saturday that they were seeking authorization from their heads of state to begin negotiations for a status of forces agreement to broaden defense ties. The agreement provides a legal framework for visits of foreign troops. The Philippines currently has such an agreement only with the United States and Australia.

By JIM GOMEZ AND JOEAL CALUPITAN Associated Press

