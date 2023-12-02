Skip to Content
Harris focuses on shaping a post-conflict Gaza during a diplomatic blitz in Dubai with Arab leaders

By
Published 11:28 AM

By WILL WEISSERT
Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has engaged in a quick round of diplomacy with Arab leaders while attending the U.N. climate summit in the United Arab Emirates. She’s trying to focus on shaping the outlook for a post-conflict Gaza while calling on Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians from the Israeli bombardment. She made a hastily planned trip to Dubai as the top American representative at the conference, but the Israel-Hamas war was a main objective of her visit. She met with leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan on Saturday and spoke by phone with Qatar’s emir.

