Police in Greece arrest father, son and confiscate tons of sunflower oil passed off as olive oil
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police have arrested a father and son duo for selling adulterated sunflower oil for olive oil. Police seized over 13 tons of oil in a warehouse in northern Greece, half of it already packaged. The pair had bought the sunflower oil in nearby Bulgaria, adding coloring agents to pass it off as extra virgin olive oil. This is one of many cases of oil adulteration. Weather conditions decimated olive oil production this year, sending prices soaring. Besides adulteration, gangs have been breaking into warehouses to steal olives and oil and even into olive groves, chopping tree branches.