Report: Contaminants being removed from vacant Chicago lot where migrant housing is planned

CHICAGO (AP) — A report from an environmental consultant says high levels of mercury and other contaminants are being removed from a vacant Chicago lot where a tent camp housing 2,000 migrants is planned. The Chicago Tribune reported the report by the consultant hired by the city was released on Friday night. Local residents have been protesting the project over zoning requirements concerns about soil at the former industrial site. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office told the newspaper it was confident in moving ahead with the camp and that it would be safe for temporary residential use.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.