A toaster placed under a car to heat up the battery likely sparked a fire in Denmark, police say

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Police in southern Denmark say that a toaster placed under an electric vehicle by its owner to warm up its battery likely caused a fire that destroyed the car and damaged a nearby house. Police said Monday that they “strongly discourage” people to use that method to heat power cells. Police said that “the cause of the fire is most likely to be found in the toaster that the owner of the car had placed under the front of his car to keep the battery warm.” The fire happened on Saturday in Stenlille which is about 60 kilometers or nearly 40 miles southwest of Copenhagen. No one was injured. The car’s owner faces a fine.

