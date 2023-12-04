Authorities say heavy rains and landslides in Tanzania kill at least 47 and hurt or strand many more

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say at least 47 people are dead and 85 others injured following heavy flooding and landslides in northern Tanzania. The government has deployed the military to help rescue hundreds of people trapped by the flooding which has been described as the worst in years in the East African nation. The flooding occurred near Mount Hanang in the north. Houses, roads and bridges have been destroyed, complicating ongoing rescue efforts. President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is attending the U.N. climate summit in Dubai, said she was cutting short her trip to return to Tanzania due to the tragedy.

