After a fatal attack near the Eiffel Tower, French investigators look into suspect’s mental health
By JOHN LEICESTER
Associated Press
PARIS (AP) — French investigations into a fatal weekend attack near the Eiffel Tower are looking into the suspect’s mental health. The alleged attacker swore allegiance to the Islamic State group before stabbing a German-Filipino tourist to death and injuring two other people with a hammer. Officials say the French national taken into police custody, Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, has a history of mental illness and of Islamic radicalization. He faces a possible preliminary charge of terrorist-related murder for the attack Saturday night. The assault raises fresh questions about security in Paris before it hosts the Olympic Games next year. France’s interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said Monday that around one-third of suspected radicals under surveillance have psychiatric issues.