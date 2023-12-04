Global warming could cost poor countries trillions. They’ve urged the COP28 climate summit to help

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A prominent developing-world leader on the issue of climate change said Monday that global taxes on the financial services, oil and gas, and shipping industries could drum up hundreds of billions to poorer countries adapt to and cope with global warming. Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley focused on how poorer countries could shoulder the astronomical costs for the world to adapt to climate change, reduce its future impact, and pay for losses and damage caused as climate trouble like floods, forest fires and heat waves rip through communities.

By SIBI ARASU and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

