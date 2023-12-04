Guinea-Bissau’s president issues a decree dissolving the opposition-controlled parliament

BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Guinea-Bissau’s president has issued a decree dissolving the West African nation’s opposition-controlled parliament. Umaro Sissoco Embalo cited last week’s shootout between troops loyal to him and forces controlled by the parliament, which he described as a failed coup. The leadership of the parliament rejected the president’s move, saying it was unconstitutional. The parliament was elected in June, just over a year after Embalo dissolved the previous legislature following a failed coup in February 2022. Guinea-Bissau’s semi-presidential system limits the president’s powers by allowing the majority party in the parliament to appoint the Cabinet. Guinea-Bissau, a country of 2 million people, has endured continued political turmoil since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

By CHINEDU ASADU and SAMBU ASSANA Associated Press

