North Korea accuses US of double standards for letting South Korea launch spy satellite from US soil

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has accused the U.S. of double standards, slamming it for allowing rival South Korea to launch a spy satellite from U.S. territory after condemning the North’s earlier satellite launch. The North’s space agency said Monday that if “the gangster-like logic of the U.S. … is connived and tolerated, global peace and stability will be exposed to an irrevocable grave danger.” The South Korean launch happened at California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday. North Korea launched a spy satellite on Nov. 21, drawing rebukes from the U.S. and others because it violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

