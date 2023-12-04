Pakistan arrests 17 suspects in connection to the weekend bus shooting that killed 10

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani police say they arrested at least 17 suspects in the weekend bus shooting that left 10 people dead and 25 others wounded, authorities said. Security forces raided several areas in the northern Gilgit Baltistan region — where the attack took place — and arrested the men who were currently being questioned, a local police chief said. He added that the death toll from the attack rose to 10 on Monday when one critically injured man died in hospital. The bus was carrying passengers from Gilgit to the city of Rawalpindi when it was shot at, causing the driver to lose control. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

