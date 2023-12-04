Ukrainian diplomats negotiate both climate change and Russia’s war on their nation at COP28 in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — While Ukrainian diplomats take part in negotiations at the United Nations COP28 climate talks, Russia’s war on the country lurks just in the background. That’s even as the United Arab Emirates has seen its business ties to Moscow surge despite Western sanctions. As Ukraine announced a 450 million euro expansion Monday of a wind farm in its Mykolaiv region, officials highlighted how its turbines would be spread far enough apart to survive any Russian missile attack. They decried continued attacks by Moscow on its energy infrastructure as snow storms already grip the country. And an American diplomat forcefully denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin.

