Skip to Content
AP National News

Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine

By
Published 2:01 AM

By ZEKE MILLER
AP White House Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. senators by video during a classified meeting Tuesday. The Biden administration invited Zelenskyy as it is sending Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may falter without it. Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young says the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of 2023. House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans will insist on border policy changes as part of a Ukraine assistance bill.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content