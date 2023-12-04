Zelenskyy to address US senators by video as White House pushes Congress to support aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address U.S. senators by video during a classified meeting Tuesday. The Biden administration invited Zelenskyy as it is sending Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine, saying Kyiv’s effort to defend itself from Russia’s invasion may falter without it. Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young says the U.S. will run out of funding to send weapons and assistance to Ukraine by the end of 2023. House Speaker Mike Johnson says Republicans will insist on border policy changes as part of a Ukraine assistance bill.

