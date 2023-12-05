Dutch government pledges nearly $2.7 billion for Ukraine in 2024 as war drags into another winter
By SAMYA KULLAB and HANNA ARHIROVA
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Dutch government says it has allocated 2.5 billion euros to support Ukraine in 2024. Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot announced it during a visit to Ukraine. The 21-month war is entering another winter and concerns are growing that Kyiv’s war effort may falter unless it gets continued Western support. The Biden administration wants Congress to approve the White House’s nearly $106 billion funding request for the wars in Ukraine and Israel and other security needs. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was scheduled to address U.S. senators by video Tuesday, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says Zelenskyy had to cancel the appearance.