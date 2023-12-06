Democracy activist Agnes Chow says she still feels under the Hong Kong police’s watch in Canada

BANGKOK (AP) — Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow says she feels she’s still under the watch of the Chinese territory’s police even after moving to Toronto. Chow was arrested in 2020 under a Beijing-imposed national security law but wasn’t charged. She said this week she won’t return to meet her bail conditions. Chow told The Associated Press on Thursday that Hong Kong’s national security police called her twice to ask her about her status after she left the city to pursue further studies. She said: “They keep trying to make me feel like I’m under their eyes.” Hong Kong leader John Lee previously said Chow would be pursued for life.

