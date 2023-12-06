Lawmakers to vote on censuring Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in House office building

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will hold a vote on whether to censure Rep. Jamaal Bowman for triggering a fire alarm in one of the U.S. Capitol office buildings in September when the chamber was in session. The New York Democrat will become the third member and Democrat in the House to be admonished this year through the process if the Republican censure resolution passes. The process is a punishment one step below expulsion from the House and has become routine in the last year. Bowman defended himself on the House floor, saying he pled guilty to a misdemeanor and apologized for his mistake.

