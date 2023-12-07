Georgia lawmakers send redrawn congressional map keeping 9-5 Republican edge to judge for approval

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia lawmakers have completed a special session with the House voting 98-71 Thursday to give final passage to a congressional map that preserves a 9-5 edge for Republicans. Lawyers for the state and those who successfully sued to overturn earlier GOP-drawn maps will argue in court on Dec. 20 about whether the plans comply with a federal judge’s order. The map creates a court-ordered Black-majority district on the west side of metro Atlanta while sharply transforming a congressional district now represented by Democrat Lucy McBath. Lawmakers earlier drew state House and state Senate maps that also safeguard GOP control of Georgia’s General Assembly. All three plans must be signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

