Ivy League presidents reckon with swift backlash to remarks on campus antisemitism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ivy League presidents are facing backlash over their remarks to on-campus antisemitism. The presidents of Harvard, the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology faced swift criticism for their responses earlier this week during a Congressional hearing on antisemitism on college campuses, with Republican and some Democratic lawmakers condemning them for not being strong enough in their condemnation of hate speech against Jewish students. In a five-hour long hearing before the Republican-led House Education and Workforce Committee on Tuesday, Claudine Gay, of Harvard, Liz Magill of Penn, and Sally Kornbluth of MIT, were grilled by lawmakers about how their institutions had responded to instances of antisemitism on campuses.

By ANNIE MA and COLLIN BINKLEY Associated Press

