Lawsuit accuses NCAA of antitrust violation in college athlete transfer rule
By JOHN RABY and AARON BEARD
AP Sports Writers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal lawsuit filed by a group of states alleges the NCAA’s transfer rule for college athletes violates antitrust law. The lawsuit filed in West Virginia challenges the NCAA’s authority to impose a one-year delay in the eligibility of certain athletes who transfer. The suit says the rule “unjustifiably” restrains these athletes’ ability to engage in the market for their labor. NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. Any additional transfer as an undergraduate would require a waiver from the NCAA for the athlete to compete immediately. The lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule.