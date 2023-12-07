Rights groups say Israeli strikes on journalists in Lebanon were likely deliberate

BEIRUT (AP) — Two international human rights groups say two Israeli strikes that killed a Reuters videographer and wounded six other journalists in south Lebanon nearly two months ago were apparently deliberate and a direct attack on civilians. The investigation by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch was released Thursday. The group said that the strikes should be investigated as a war crime was. Similar investigations by Reuters and France’s international news agency Agence France-Presse were also released. The investigations showed that the two strikes that were 37 seconds apart targeted the journalists for international media outlets near the village of Alma al-Shaab on Oct. 13. Israeli officials have said that they don’t deliberately target journalists.

