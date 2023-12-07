Seychelles declares an emergency after deadly flooding and a blast at an explosives depot

VICTORIA, Seychelles (AP) — The president of Seychelles has declared an emergency after a huge blast at an explosives depot that followed deadly flooding on the country’s main island. President Wavel Ramkalawan said three people have died in the flooding. The health ministry said 178 people were injured in the blast in an industrial area southeast of the capital. The explosion caused no deaths, but the president said it caused massive damage to surrounding areas and the flooding caused major destruction. The blast was at a depot where a construction company was storing explosives. It happened Thursday morning, hours after the flooding started, but authorities did not link the blast to the weather. The floods inundated houses and washed away roads.

