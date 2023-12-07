Tampa teen faces murder charge in mass shooting on Halloween weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 20-year-old during a Halloween weekend mass shooting that left two people dead and 16 injured in Tampa’s Ybor City. Tampa police say bullets and shell casings connected the teen to the victim, Harrison Boonstoppel. The shooting happened after an argument broke out between two groups in the early morning hours of Oct. 29 as people were celebrating Halloween in one of Tampa’s entertainment districts. Police later arrested 22-year-old Tyrell Stephen Phillips. He’s charged with second-degree murder in the death of teen Elijah Wilson. Representatives for Phillips say it was self-defense. A third suspect was charged Thursday with attempted murder.

