Skip to Content
AP National News

US sanctions money lending network to Yemen’s Houthi rebels, looks to boost maritime protections

By
Published 8:13 AM

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is encouraging Mideast allies to join the Combined Maritime Forces, a partnership that exists to counter malign action by non-state actors in international waters. The push is in light of increasing attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels against ships in the southern Red Sea. The U.S. has also announced sanctions against 13 people and firms alleged to be providing tens of millions of dollars to the Houthis in Yemen. The White House has also discussed establishing a naval task force to escort commercial ships in the Red Sea.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content