Californian passes state bar exam at age 17 and is sworn in as an attorney

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) — A county prosecutor’s office says one of its law clerks passed the State Bar of California exam at age 17. The Tulare County District Attorney’s Office says that, according to research, Peter Park is the youngest person to pass the exam. The State Bar said Friday that it could not confirm that Park is the youngest, but it hailed the achievement. Executive Director Leah Wilson calls it an extraordinary feat. Park began high school in 2019 at age 13 and simultaneously began a four-year law program after completing college-level proficiency exams. He took the exam in July and received the results on Nov. 9. He became a law clerk for the DA’s office in August, turned 18 in late November and was sworn in as an attorney on Tuesday.

