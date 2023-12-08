German rail workers begin 24-hour strike as pay talks stall

BERLIN (AP) — A union representing Germany’s train drivers began a 24-hour strike Thursday night, causing widespread rail cancellations and travel disruptions across the country. The strike began on Thursday at 10 p.m. for passenger services and will continue until 10 p.m. on Friday. For freight trains, the strike began at 6 p.m. Thursday. Deutsche Bahn, the German railway, said approximately 20% of its long-distance trains would still run on Friday but urged customers to delay unnecessary travel where possible. Limited “warning strikes” are a common tactic in German pay negotiations.

