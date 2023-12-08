Jon Rahm is leaving for LIV Golf. Here’s what it means for LIV and the PGA Tour

Jon Rahm is the biggest name yet to bolt to Saudi-funded LIV Golf. It’s a huge catch for LIV and an equally huge loss for the PGA Tour. The move creates as many questions as answers. What does this mean for the PGA Tour’s negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s national wealth fund in their proposed business partnership? Will Rahm get to play in the Ryder Cup? And there’s the issue of who’s next? Rahm was among those expressed loyalty to the PGA Tour. And then he was offered a deal that most reports put in the neighborhood of $500 million.

