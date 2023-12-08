France’s president visits Notre Dame a year before the fire-damaged cathedral’s planned reopening

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has visited the Notre Dame Cathedral to mark the one-year countdown to its reopening. The cathedral is undergoing extensive restoration after a blaze burned through the roof and spire on April 15, 2019. The spire’s restoration symbolizes an emotional revival for the French of their heritage. It’s Macron’s sixth inspection of the site, which is scheduled to reopen on Dec. 8, 2024.

By THOMAS ADAMSON and SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.