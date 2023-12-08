Man dies a day after exchange of gunfire with St. Paul police officer

Authorities say a man who was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a St. Paul police officer has died. A medical examiner determined that 24-year-old Brandon Daleshaun Keys, of Maplewood, died early Friday of a gunshot wound to the head that he suffered during the confrontation Thursday afternoon. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot him as Michael Tschida, who was struck in the leg but was treated and released Thursday night. Police say the Confrontation happened after a woman called 911 and said a man was following her, violating a restraining order she had against him.

