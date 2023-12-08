Man freed after 11 years in prison sues St. Louis and detectives who worked his case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who spent 11 years behind bars for a killing before his conviction was overturned is suing the city and detectives who worked on his case, claiming the conviction for a crime he didn’t commit violated his constitutional rights. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lamont D. Cambell’s lawsuit claims that a faulty investigation led to his years of incarceration. His lawsuit filed Monday seeks unspecified damages. Cambell was jailed following the 2011 killing of 29-year-old Lenny J. Gregory III and eventually sentenced to life in prison. A judge tossed the conviction in 2022, citing concerns about Cambell’s attorney and other problems. He was released in January after prosecutors declined to retry the case.

