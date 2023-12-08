Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen described as ‘monster’ faces possible life sentence

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge in suburban Detroit is hearing hours of anguish from families and surviving victims of the Oxford school shooting. Ethan Crumbley could be sentenced to life in prison Friday. He also could receive a shorter term with an opportunity for parole. The 17-year-old pleaded guilty to all 24 charges in the 2021 shooting, including murder and terrorism. Four students were killed and six more students were wounded along with a staff member. Crumbley also will have an opportunity to speak and possibly explain why he should be spared a life sentence.

By ED WHITE and COREY WILLIAMS Associated Press

