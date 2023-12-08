Pregnant woman in Kentucky sues for the right to get an abortion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A pregnant woman in Kentucky has filed a lawsuit demanding the right to an abortion, the second legal challenge in days to sweeping abortion bans that have taken hold in more than a dozen U.S. states since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year. The suit, filed in state court in Louisville, says Kentucky’s near-total prohibition against abortion violates the plaintiff’s rights to privacy and self-determination under the state constitution. The plaintiff, identified as Jane Doe, is about eight weeks pregnant and is seeking class-action status to include other Kentuckians who are or will become pregnant and want to have an abortion in the state.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

