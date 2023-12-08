Prosecutors in Guatemala ask court to lift president-elect’s immunity; OAS cites ‘coup attempt’

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Guatemala have asked a court to strip President-elect Bernardo Arévalo of his immunity. It was the third time they have done so since he won election in August, and the Organization of American States said the moves were part of “a coup attempt.” Arévalo is scheduled to take office on Jan. 14, and it was unclear whether prosecutors’ continued targeting of him and his party could interfere with the inauguration. The prosecutors’ request Friday cites alleged irregularities in the way his Seed Movement party gathered signatures to register as a party. Authorities arrested a number of Seed Movement members in recent weeks, and also requested that Arévalo lose his immunity over the takeover of a public university last year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.