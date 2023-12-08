Tax charges in Hunter Biden case are rarely filed, but could have deep political reverberations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden has been hit with new criminal charges in California accusing him of scheming to avoid paying his taxes while spending lavishly on everything from luxury hotels to escorts to exotic cars. The president’s son is also facing separate firearm charges in Delaware, raising the possibility he could be headed toward trial in two different cases as his father, President Joe Biden, campaigns for re-election. The sordid new details of his personal spending and alleged scheming to avoid tax payments could add to the political complications for his father. His defense attorney has argued Hunter Biden is being targeted because of his father’s political position

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.