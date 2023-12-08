Wisconsin university system reaches deal with Republicans that would scale back diversity positions

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Universities of Wisconsin and Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos have reached a sweeping deal that would freeze hiring for diversity positions across the system in exchange for lawmakers approving employee pay raises and funding for a new engineering building at the flagship campus. Vos blocked pay raises and Republicans refused to release money for the engineering building earlier this year. The deal released Friday calls for freezing diversity position hires through 2026 and shifting at least 43 diversity positions to focus on “student success.” UW regents were set to approve the deal Saturday morning. Parts of the plan will need legislative approval as well.

