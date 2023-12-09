The inauguration of Javier Milei has Argentina wondering what kind of president it will get
By DAVID BILLER and DÉBORA REY
Associated Press
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Economist Javier Milei is assuming Argentina’s presidency after rising to fame on TV with profanity-laden tirades and parlaying his popularity into a congressional seat and then a run for the nation’s highest office. With his inauguration on Sunday, the nation is wondering which version of him will govern: the chainsaw-wielding, anti-establishment crusader from the campaign trail, or the more moderate president-elect who emerged in recent weeks. But there are signs that Milei has given up neither his defiance nor his radical plans to dismantle the state. After his swearing-in, he intends to break tradition by delivering his inaugural address to his supporters outside the National Congress building and with his back turned to the legislature.