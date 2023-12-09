The NRA has a surprising defender in its free speech case before the Supreme Court: the ACLU

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Rifle Association will be represented by the American Civil Liberties Union in an appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court. The New York-based civil liberties group confirmed Saturday that it would provide legal representation for the gun-rights group in its First Amendment case against New York’s Department of Financial Services. The nation’s highest court has agreed to hear arguments early next year in a case centered on comments former New York State Department of Financial Services superintendent Maria Vullo made in the wake of the 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The NRA sued Vullo after multiple entities cut ties or decided not to do business with the Fairfax, Virginia-based organization.

