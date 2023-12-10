Biden heads to Philadelphia for firefighters and fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will jet up to Philadelphia on Monday to announce a $22.4 million grant for city firefighters. According to the White House, the money will allow the reopening of three fire companies that were decommissioned during the Great Recession. The funding comes from last year’s federal budget. Biden is also holding a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in Philadelphia. The Democratic president is ramping up his fundraising as he prepares for a potential rematch with Republican former President Donald Trump next year.

