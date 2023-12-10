Children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi accept the Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf

HELSINKI (AP) — The children of imprisoned Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi have accepted this year’s Nobel Peace Prize on her behalf in a ceremony in the Norwegian capital. Mohammadi is renowned for campaigning for women’s rights and democracy in her country. Ali and Kiana Rahmani, Mohammadi’s twin 17-year-old children who live in exile in Paris with their father, were given the prestigious award at Oslo City Hall on Sunday. They also gave a lecture in their mother’s name. Mohammadi, 51, was awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize in October for her decades of activism despite numerous arrests by Iranian authorities and spending years behind bars.

By JARI TANNER and JAMES BROOKS Associated Press

