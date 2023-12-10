Divers recover the seventh of 8 crew members killed in crash of a US military Osprey off Japan

TOKYO (AP) — Navy divers have recovered the remains of the seventh of the eight crew members from a U.S. military Osprey aircraft that crashed off southern Japan during a training mission. The Air Force CV-22 Osprey went down on Nov. 29 just off Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan while on its way to Okinawa. The bodies of six of the crew had since been recovered, including five from the sunken wreckage of the aircraft. The U.S. Air Force Special Operations Command said in a statement Sunday that the body recovered by Navy divers was one of the two crew still missing. The U.S. military has grounded all of its Osprey helicopters after a preliminary investigation indicated something went wrong with the aircraft that was not a human error.

