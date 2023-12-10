Drug lords go on killing spree to hunt down corrupt officers who stole shipment in Mexico’s Tijuana
By MARK STEVENSON
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A recent killing spree in the Mexican border city of Tijuana could have been lifted from a TV script: enraged drug lords hunting down corrupt police officers who stole a drug shipment. According to prosecutors in the state of Baja California, a half-dozen local and state police officers in Tijuana allegedly hatched a plot in mid-November to steal a large shipment of drugs from a warehouse. Video emerged last week of the officers’ pickup truck pulling out of the building with big, plastic-wrapped bales of cocaine filling the truck bed. Since then, two of the police allegedly involved have been murdered.