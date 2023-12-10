France says one of its warships was targeted by drones from direction of Yemen. Both were shot down

PARIS (AP) — France says one of its warships in the Red Sea has been targeted by drones coming from Yemen. Both were shot down. A short statement on Sunday from the Armies Ministry did not say who fired the two drones at the French Navy frigate Languedoc on Saturday night. It said they came directly at the ship one after the other, two hours apart, from the direction of Yemen. The ministry said the warship intercepted and destroyed them both about 70 miles, off the Red Sea port of Al Hudaydah on the Yemeni coast. The statement did not say what weaponry the Languedoc used to bring down the drones. The frigate is on a French Navy mission in the Red Sea.

